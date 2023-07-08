The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 38% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 8, 2023 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Martinsville area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings of a pe…
Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature o…
The Martinsville area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 t…
The Martinsville area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Partly cloudy skie…