Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 9, 2022 in Martinsville, VA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 87% chance of precipitation. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest.