The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 87% chance of precipitation. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 9, 2022 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Martinsville's evening forecast: Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm early. Then partly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chan…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings of a perf…
Martinsville's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low near 70F. Winds light and varia…
Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. We…
In many regions of the world, the pace at which fire weather conditions are increasing is accelerating faster than climate models predicted.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
The Martinsville area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Partly cloudy …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…
Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Martinsville folks should be prepared…