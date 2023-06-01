Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Martinsville. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 1, 2023 in Martinsville, VA
