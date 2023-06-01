Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Martinsville. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.