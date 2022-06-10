The Martinsville area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 10, 2022 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
While you can be safe in a car in a lightning storm, it is not because of the tires.
The Martinsville area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Officials are advising beachgoers to be cautious Monday as high surf conditions in Virginia Beach and North Carolina cause high risk of rip currents.
While tools like AI open up new possibilities for better weather forecasts, many parts of the job are handled more skillfully by experienced people.
Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsv…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. It should be …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …
Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It lo…
If we get all the way to Walter, it's going to be a big year. Find out 2022's storm names and much more from the Lee Weather Team.