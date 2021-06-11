Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 74% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 4 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Watch from FRI 12:00 PM EDT until SAT 12:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 11, 2021 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Martinsville's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Martinsville folks should be prepared for high tempe…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 63 …
The Martinsville area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thund…
Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted.…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. There is a 58% chance of ra…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. There is a 68% chance of pr…
For the drive home in Martinsville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Martinsville area can expect a …
This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Partly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The foreca…
This evening in Martinsville: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Martinsville fol…