Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 11, 2022 in Martinsville, VA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.