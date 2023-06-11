The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 41% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 11, 2023 in Martinsville, VA
