 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 12, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 12, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

{{featured_button_text}}

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Martinsville community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 54% chance of rain. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert