The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Martinsville community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 54% chance of rain. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 12, 2021 in Martinsville, VA
