It will be a warm day in Martinsville. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 12, 2023 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees toda…
It will be a warm day in Martinsville. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…
It will be a warm day in Martinsville. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. Scattered sho…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. We will see clear …