It will be a warm day in Martinsville. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.