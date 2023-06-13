It will be a warm day in Martinsville. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 13, 2023 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees toda…
It will be a warm day in Martinsville. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
It will be a warm day in Martinsville. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. Scattered sho…
It will be a warm day in Martinsville. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…