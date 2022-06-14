Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 97. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 70 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until TUE 1:15 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 14, 2022 in Martinsville, VA
