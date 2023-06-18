The Martinsville area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 18, 2023 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Showers and thunderstorms will be scattered about, but soaking rain will be tough to come by.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. It should be …
It will be a warm day in Martinsville. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of…
It will be a warm day in Martinsville. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…