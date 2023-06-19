Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 98% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 19, 2023 in Martinsville, VA
