Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Martinsville. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. There is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 2, 2021 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Martinsville area. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Martinsville. It looks to reach a comfortable 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees toda…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. The ar…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. There is a 68% chance of precipitation…
For the drive home in Martinsville: Thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 62F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of…
Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Martinsv…
For the drive home in Martinsville: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Martinsville will see warm temperatures thi…
For the drive home in Martinsville: Mostly cloudy skies. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Martinsville will…
The Martinsville area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
For the drive home in Martinsville: A few clouds. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Martinsville folks should be prepared for high …