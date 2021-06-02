 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 2, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Martinsville. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. There is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.

