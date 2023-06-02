Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 2, 2023 in Martinsville, VA
