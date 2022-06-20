Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 20, 2022 in Martinsville, VA

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Martinsville area. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.