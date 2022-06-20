 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 20, 2022 in Martinsville, VA

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Martinsville area. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.

