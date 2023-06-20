Martinsville will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 99% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 20, 2023 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. The area w…
The Martinsville area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. It should b…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. It should be …
It will be a warm day in Martinsville. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of…