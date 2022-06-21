The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 21, 2022 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The volume of water was staggering, difficult to even comprehend.
🎧 Listen now for a discussion on the location of and history behind Tornado Alley.
About 60 Americans die a year from lightning strikes, but 4 to 5 times as many survive, although injuries can be serious. Here's what you need to know.
Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
The Martinsville area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 94. Today has the makings of a pe…
The Martinsville area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Today has the makings of …
This evening in Martinsville: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable…
This evening's outlook for Martinsville: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Hot temp…
For the drive home in Martinsville: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low near 65F. Winds NW at 5 to 10…
Today's temperature in Martinsville will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…