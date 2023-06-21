Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 65 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 87% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 21, 2023 in Martinsville, VA
