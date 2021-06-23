 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 23, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Martinsville. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

