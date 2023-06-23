Martinsville folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. There is a 48% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 23, 2023 in Martinsville, VA
