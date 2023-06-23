Martinsville folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. There is a 48% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.