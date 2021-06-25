Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Martinsville area. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 25, 2021 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 93. Today has the mak…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 deg…
This evening in Martinsville: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted …
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Martinsville. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy …
Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees t…
- Updated
Tropical Storm Claudette dumped heavy rain across coastal areas of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as it chugged inland Saturday, threatening flash floods and possibly tornadoes.
This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Overcast. Low 68F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville Sunday.…
The Martinsville area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
An extraordinary heat wave is taking shape this weekend, potentially unlike any other the Northwest US has experienced.