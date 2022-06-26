Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 26, 2022 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
From 1920 to 2021, here's what summer weather was like, based on data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
The Martinsville area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. We'll s…
Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team takes part in two podcast episodes this week, including one that touches on weather myths!
This evening in Martinsville: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chan…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Today has the mak…
This evening in Martinsville: Mainly clear skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville Saturda…
🎧 Listen now for a discussion on the location of and history behind Tornado Alley.
The Martinsville area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today…