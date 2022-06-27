The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 54% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 27, 2022 in Martinsville, VA
