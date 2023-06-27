The Martinsville area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 27, 2023 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Martinsville area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderst…
Several islands in the Caribbean are poised to get heavy rain and gusty winds.
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 65 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Per…
The Martinsville area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Ex…
Martinsville will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62…