Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 28, 2022 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
From 1920 to 2021, here's what summer weather was like, based on data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
The Martinsville area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. We'll s…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team takes part in two podcast episodes this week, including one that touches on weather myths!
Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted…
This evening in Martinsville: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chan…
This evening in Martinsville: Mainly clear skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville Saturda…
Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Today has the mak…
The Martinsville area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house withou…
For the drive home in Martinsville: A few clouds. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach …