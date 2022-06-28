Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 28, 2022 in Martinsville, VA

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.