Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 3, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 63% chance. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.

