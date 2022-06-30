The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 30, 2022 in Martinsville, VA
