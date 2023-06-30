The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. There is a 45% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 30, 2023 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Martinsville area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderst…
The Martinsville area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Ex…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. It should be a f…
The Martinsville area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Expect c…
The Martinsville area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear …