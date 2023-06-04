Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 4, 2023 in Martinsville, VA
