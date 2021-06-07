 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 7, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

