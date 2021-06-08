 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 8, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

The Martinsville area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 36% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.

