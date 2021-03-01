 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 1, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 88% chance of precipitation. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.

