Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 88% chance of precipitation. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 1, 2021 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 60 degrees. We'll see a low tempera…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Martinsville Friday. It looks to reach a crisp 45 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Tod…
Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Rain likely. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter o…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. It looks like it will be a mild 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 56F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Fo…
Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 67 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are…
This evening in Martinsville: Clear during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree …
Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Martinsville people will see temperat…
Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 61 degrees. 51 degrees is today's l…