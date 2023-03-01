Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. It should reach a comfortable 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 1, 2023 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
As a whole, the week of Feb. 19 will be mild. More 50s and 60s will be on the way. However, there's one period where cold air may just line up…
March kicks off Meteorological Spring (March through May). However, after a near snowless winter, sustained cooler air wants to finally arrive…
Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 63 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted.…
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Martinsville. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of s…
Temperatures in Martinsville will be cool today. It looks to reach a crisp 48 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for …