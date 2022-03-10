Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 10, 2022 in Martinsville, VA
