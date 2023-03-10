Martinsville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 57 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 79% chance of rain. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 10, 2023 in Martinsville, VA
