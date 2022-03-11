Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 11, 2022 in Martinsville, VA

Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.