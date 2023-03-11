Martinsville temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 11, 2023 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
As a whole, the week of Feb. 19 will be mild. More 50s and 60s will be on the way. However, there's one period where cold air may just line up…
March is making up for lost time in the temperature department. For the first time this year, cold air will sustain itself from the middle of …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. It …
Martinsville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 57 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. The area will see heav…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. It looks to reach a comfortable 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…