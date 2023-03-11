Martinsville temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.