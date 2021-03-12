Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 12, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

Today's temperature in Martinsville will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 9 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.