Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 12, 2022 in Martinsville, VA

Martinsville people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 38 degrees. 16 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 97% chance of precipitation. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from SAT 9:00 AM EST until SAT 7:00 PM EST.