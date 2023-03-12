Temperatures will be just above freezing in Martinsville today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 98% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.