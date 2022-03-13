Martinsville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cool 48 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 13, 2022 in Martinsville, VA
