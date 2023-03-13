Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 13, 2023 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
As a whole, the week of Feb. 19 will be mild. More 50s and 60s will be on the way. However, there's one period where cold air may just line up…
March is making up for lost time in the temperature department. For the first time this year, cold air will sustain itself from the middle of …
Martinsville temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 de…
Martinsville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 57 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. The area will see heav…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Martinsville today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperatu…