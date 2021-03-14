Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. It should reach a comfortable 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SUN 6:00 AM EDT. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 14, 2021 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Martinsville. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies toda…
Martinsville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Martinsville community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic …
Today's temperature in Martinsville will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 46F. Winds light and varia…
Today's temperature in Martinsville will be warm. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
This evening in Martinsville: Partly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Martinsville folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The fo…
This evening in Martinsville: Partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Martinsville. The forec…
Martinsville's evening forecast: Clear. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in the 60s tomor…