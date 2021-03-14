 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 14, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. It should reach a comfortable 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SUN 6:00 AM EDT. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

