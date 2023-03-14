Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Martinsville today. It looks to reach a brisk 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Martinsville could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 14, 2023 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
As a whole, the week of Feb. 19 will be mild. More 50s and 60s will be on the way. However, there's one period where cold air may just line up…
Martinsville temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 de…
Martinsville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 57 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. The area will see heav…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We wi…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Martinsville today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperatu…