Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 15, 2022 in Martinsville, VA

Today's temperature in Martinsville will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.