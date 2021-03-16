Cool temperatures will blanket the Martinsville area Tuesday. It should reach a brisk 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 51% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 16, 2021 in Martinsville, VA
