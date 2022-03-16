Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 16, 2022 in Martinsville, VA

Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 61 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 66% chance. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.