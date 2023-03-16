Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 16, 2023 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The below average temperatures will continue into the week of March 19. The weather brothers Joe and Sean say there's one more storm that has …
Martinsville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 57 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. The area will see heav…
Martinsville temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 de…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Martinsville today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperatu…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We wi…