Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 5 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 17, 2021 in Martinsville, VA
